Driver arrested for fatal DUI crash on Taft Highway will go to trial

4:00 PM, Jan 31, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A case involving a fatal DUI crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter last year was found to have enough evidence to go to trial.

The trial for Christopher Vincent Moroyoqui, the driver who crashed head-on with the women, will begin on Feb. 14.

51-year-old Raeleen Sorensen and her 19-year-old daughter were traveling on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road when investigators say a drunk driver slammed into their car.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Moroyoque of Bakersfield, was traveling on Taft Highway when he attempted to pass cars and drove onto the westbound lane.

That's when he crashed head-on with the Sorensens. Both women died at the scene. 

