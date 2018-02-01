Driver arrested for fatal DUI crash on Taft Highway will go to trial

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A case involving a fatal DUI crash that claimed the lives of a mother and her daughter last year was found to have enough evidence to go to trial.
The trial for Christopher Vincent Moroyoqui, the driver who crashed head-on with the women, will begin on Feb. 14.
51-year-old Raeleen Sorensen and her 19-year-old daughter were traveling on Taft Highway near Buena Vista Road when investigators say a drunk driver slammed into their car.
According to the California Highway Patrol, 34-year-old Moroyoque of Bakersfield, was traveling on Taft Highway when he attempted to pass cars and drove onto the westbound lane.
That's when he crashed head-on with the Sorensens. Both women died at the scene.
