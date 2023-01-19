Driver dies after colliding with tree in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One man is dead after a crash in Central Bakersfield overnight.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to reports of a crash on California Ave., near Bakersfield High School around 10 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found a Jeep SUV crashed into a tree in the center median of the street.

The driver, an adult man who has not been identified, died in the crash. He was the only person inside the vehicle.

According to BPD, speed may have been a factor in the crash, but it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.