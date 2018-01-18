Driver gets pulled over for using cellphone; leads police to illegal pot grow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A driver using a cellphone got pulled over by Cal City Police and led them to an illegal marijuana grow.

On Jan. 4 officers patrolling the area of Neuralia Road and Cal City Boulevard pulled over a driver for using a cell phone and found that the driver didn't have a license. The driver then gave consent to search the car where officers found a water bill addressed to a residence on 84th Street.

The driver said he lived on Bay Avenue. When officers searched the car they found humidity gauges, outlets, switches, wires, gardening gloves, tarps, and bug spray in the trunk.

Officers then drove to both locations and smelled marijuana and could hear loud ventilation systems. Both locations were searched.