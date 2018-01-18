Driver gets pulled over for using cellphone; leads police to illegal pot grow

11:19 PM, Jan 17, 2018

JOHNSTOWN, NY - AUGUST 19: Cannabis plants grow in the greenhouse at Vireo Health's medical marijuana cultivation facility, August 19, 2016 in Johnstown, New York. New York state lawmakers voted to legalize marijuana for medical use in 2014 and the law took effect in January 2016. Currently, five organizations are allowed to grow and sell the drug for medical use in the state. New York's new law only allows people with 'severe debilitating or life threatening conditions' to obtain marijuana for medical use. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Copyright Getty Images

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A driver using a cellphone got pulled over by Cal City Police and led them to an illegal marijuana grow.

On Jan. 4 officers patrolling the area of Neuralia Road and Cal City Boulevard pulled over a driver for using a cell phone and found that the driver didn't have a license. The driver then gave consent to search the car where officers found a water bill addressed to a residence on 84th Street.

The driver said he lived on Bay Avenue. When officers searched the car they found humidity gauges, outlets, switches, wires, gardening gloves, tarps, and bug spray in the trunk.

Officers then drove to both locations and smelled marijuana and could hear loud ventilation systems. Both locations were searched.

