Drone with cellphones and chargers found at Kern Valley State Prison, court documents say

Johana Restrepo
3:31 PM, Mar 14, 2018

BAGSHOT, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 22: An RFU drone films during the England training session held at Pennyhill Park on November 22, 2016 in Bagshot, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

David Rogers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Investigators at Kern Valley State Prison are cracking down on contraband making its way into the facility.

Court documents obtained by 23ABC show that back in September officials with the prison found a drone by their medial trailer.

The drone had a camera and a modified release mechanism covered in electrical tape to prevent it from being seen at night.

Inside a black cloth bag, officials found three cellphones, several chargers and SIM cards.

The documents say that investigators are looking into the serial numbers and IP addresses linked to the drone to find who is responsible for flying the items.

The drone photo in this article is not the drone found at the prison.

