DUI checkpoint nets multiple arrests, impounded vehicles near Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Police Department has released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend. It was set up on Friday on l Street near Mechanics Bank Arena.

Police officials say they screened 64 vehicles while 25 drivers were detained for sobriety evaluation. Seven drivers were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol while two were arrested for being under the influence of drugs.

A total of 11 vehicles were impounded.

One driver was arrested for an outstanding felony warrant and one driver was charged with child endangerment in addition to a DUI charge.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

