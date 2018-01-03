Dustin's Diner donates nearly $18,000 to Bakersfield Homeless Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The holiday season may be over but some local families are still giving to those in need.

On Tuesday, Dustin's Diner presented a check to the Bakersfield Homeless Center for nearly $18,000.

The check was written out for the amount of $17,742. Dustin's Diner raised this money over the holiday season and gave their profits to the Bakersfield Homeless Center to help them with all of their expenses.

Since Dustin's Diner started more than 20 years ago, they've raised over $180,000. Last year, the diner raised nearly $15,000 for the Homeless Center.

On any given night, the Homeless Center helps just under 200 people who are staying with them and there are often more children than adults. This money is helping the Center even more this year because of the High Speed Rail route that is expected to come through their facility.