Dutch Bros. Introducing new drink with Tajin

(KERO) — Popular coffee chain Dutch Bros. is introducing a new energy drink inspired by an iconic Mexican treat.

On Monday, the company announced it would now offer the Mangonada Rebel, a drink that would be topped off with strawberry and Tajin.

“When we first tested out the Mangonada Rebel last year in a few select markets, the hype and love for this drink was absolutely off the charts,” said Kristin Sha, senior director of regional marketing at Dutch Bros. “We have so much love for the Mangonada flavor profile and are so incredibly stoked to bring this drink to all the communities we serve!”

Tajín Clásico is a seasoning that combines chili peppers, lime and sea salt. It is produced by a Mexican company with the same name that was founded in 1985 by Horacio Fernández.

According to the website Allrecipes, "While the color — and the combination of three hot peppers — might be off-putting to people who don't love spice, this seasoning actually isn't all that spicy. It's got a mild warmth that's also salty and citrusy. Tajín started out as a seasoning to enhance fresh fruit and vegetables like mango, pineapple, melon, jicama, and cucumber — but as the product grew in popularity, people started using it anywhere and everywhere."

“Dutch Bros’ Mangonada Rebel is the perfect drink to showcase Tajín’s unique flavor composition and iconic tangy taste, combined with the sweet and refreshing Mango profile,” said Juan Carlos Limon, Brand Marketing Manager at Tajín USA. “As Dutch Bros and Tajín lovers are now able to experience this one-of-a-kind pairing, we encourage all fans to share the love via social channels using hashtag #TajinIt.”

The drink is now available through the end of June.