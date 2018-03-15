East Bakersfield High will have added security Thursday following "disturbing social media video"

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - There will be added security personnel at East Bakersfield High School Thursday following a "disturbing video posted to social media."

The Kern High School District said on Wednesday EBHS Administration and the KHSD Police Department were made aware of the video.

Officials said the situation was investigated immediately, and the responsible party is being held accountable through school discipline.

The Kern High School Police Department does not believe the campus was in imminent danger.

KHSD public information officer Lisa Krch said in a statement, "As you know, matters of this nature are taken seriously, and the safety of students and staff is a priority. As a precautionary measure, additional security personnel will be present tomorrow."

A message was send home to all parents and guardians of EBHS students notifying them of the situation.