BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to the Pacific Gas & Electric Emergency Outage Map, more than 2,000 customers were without power as of 8:15 pm on Monday, July 3.

The PG&E website says the power to areas in and around the Mountain Meadows and City in the Hills went out at 7:38 pm. At this time, the utility says their preliminary investigation shows the power outage to be weather-related, but they currently don't have an estimated time when they expect to have the power back on.