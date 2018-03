BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Drivers should be aware of a closure on the Westbound Parkway next week.

The eastbound Westbound Parkway off-ramp to Calloway Drive will be closed for six hours beginning Monday, March 5 at 7 p.m. The off-ramp will be closed until 1 a.m. on Tuesday, March 6.

The closure is needed for removing the temporary concrete barrier rail from the off-ramp. Drivers traveling eastbound will have to exit the freeway at Allen Road or Coffee Road while the ramp is closed.