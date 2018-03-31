Easter events going on around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for fun Easter things to do on Saturday, we've compiled a list of events and egg hunts going on around Kern County.

Meadowbrook Park, 21750 Westwood Blvd. in Golden Hills

Begins at 2 p.m.

Pictures with Easter Bunny to follow

Ages 0-10 years

McFarland 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt with Cops

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Browning Road Park

730 Browning Road, McFarland

Easter Bunny at the Valley Plaza Mall

Reserve your spot in line for pictures

Easter Fun on the Farm

Murray Family Farms

8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$10.99 per person, $4.99 for kids ages 1-3

Hourly egg hunts

Egg coloring

Hay ride

Animal Train

U-pick berries & more.

Easter Fun at the Kern County Museum

Easter and spring themed day at the Lori Brock Discovery Center

1 to 3 p.m.

All children welcome

Free for KCM members

3801 Chester Avenue

Springtime Egg Hunt