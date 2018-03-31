Easter events going on around Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for fun Easter things to do on Saturday, we've compiled a list of events and egg hunts going on around Kern County. 

Meadowbrook Park, 21750 Westwood Blvd. in Golden Hills

  • Begins at 2 p.m.
  • Pictures with Easter Bunny to follow
  • Ages 0-10 years

McFarland 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt with Cops

  • 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
  • Browning Road Park
  • 730 Browning Road, McFarland

Easter Bunny at the Valley Plaza Mall

Easter Fun on the Farm

  • Murray Family Farms
  • 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • $10.99 per person, $4.99 for kids ages 1-3
  • Hourly egg hunts
  • Egg coloring
  • Hay ride
  • Animal Train
  • U-pick berries & more.

Easter Fun at the Kern County Museum

  • Easter and spring themed day at the Lori Brock Discovery Center
  • 1 to 3 p.m.
  • All children welcome
  • Free for KCM members
  • 3801 Chester Avenue

Springtime Egg Hunt

  • 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • Free to attend
  • More than 5,000 eggs to hunt
  • Prizes include stuffed animals, toys, swim lessons and more
  • Ages 2-12
  • Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center
  • 1000 So. Owens

