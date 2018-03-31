Easter events going on around Kern County

Fair
HI: 85°
LO: 58°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - If you're looking for fun Easter things to do on Saturday, we've compiled a list of events and egg hunts going on around Kern County.
Meadowbrook Park, 21750 Westwood Blvd. in Golden Hills
McFarland 4th Annual Easter Egg Hunt with Cops
Easter Bunny at the Valley Plaza Mall
Easter Fun on the Farm
Easter Fun at the Kern County Museum
Springtime Egg Hunt
If you're looking for fun Easter things to do on Saturday, we've compiled a list of events and egg hunts going on around Kern County.
Two people were injured after a rollover crash in Shafter early Saturday morning, according to Shafter Police.
A victim's mother is speaking out after learning the charges in the accident that killed her 5-year-old daughter.
The California City Police Department worked with several local, county, and state agencies to conduct a large sweep in the city.