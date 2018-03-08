Eat at California Pizza Kitchen, help animals in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - You can held animals in need by eating at California Pizza Kitchen on Thursday.

All you have to do is bring a flyer from the Alpha Canine Sanctuary, a no-kill shelter which takes in dogs from all over the county.

Present the flyer to your server and CPK will donate 20% of your check to the shelter.

This includes dine in, take out, catering and all beverages on Thursday.

California Pizza Kitchen is located at 10150 Stockdale Highway.

The fundraiser goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Print the flyer from Alpha Canine Sanctuary's Facebook page.