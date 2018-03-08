Eat at California Pizza Kitchen, help animals in need

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 76°
LO: 50°
Photo courtesy of ccPixs.com
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - You can held animals in need by eating at California Pizza Kitchen on Thursday.
All you have to do is bring a flyer from the Alpha Canine Sanctuary, a no-kill shelter which takes in dogs from all over the county.
Present the flyer to your server and CPK will donate 20% of your check to the shelter.
This includes dine in, take out, catering and all beverages on Thursday.
California Pizza Kitchen is located at 10150 Stockdale Highway.
The fundraiser goes from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Print the flyer from Alpha Canine Sanctuary's Facebook page.
It was a staple in Bakersfield, but recently, the Jolly Kone shut down for good. A part of the drive-in will live on thanks to the Kern…
The second BCSD Junior High-Middle School Choir Standards Festival is being held on Thursday at Bakersfield College.
You can held animals in need by eating at California Pizza Kitchen on Thursday.
A new salad bar restaurant in downtown Bakersfield is holding its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday.