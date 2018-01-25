EB and WB shoulder closures on Merced Ave. between Scaroni and Poplar Avenues in effect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The California High-Speed Rail Authority announced eastbound and westbound shoulder closures on Merced Avenue between Scaroni and Poplar Avenues in Kern County for construction.

The closures will be in effect starting Jan. 24 and end on Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



"This work is part of Construction Package 4 (CP 4), the 22-mile stretch of high-speed rail between one-mile north of the Tulare-Kern County line and Poplar Avenue in Kern County" the California High-Speed Rail Authority said in a release.