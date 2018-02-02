Economy added 200,000 jobs in January

Wage growth picked up significantly

1:59 PM, Feb 2, 2018
There was some good news for the economy on Friday, as 200,000 jobs were added in the U.S. last month.

The unemployment rate stayed at 4.1 percent, the lowest it's been in 17 years. 

Wages were also up almost 3 percent compared with a year ago. 

