Education is key to protecting communities from the dangers of fentanyl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A UCLA study found that the rate of overdoses among teenagers in the United States doubled in 2020 and rose even higher during the first half of 2021. The impact of this increase can be seen in Kern County, where just two weeks ago, a middle school student was arrested for having 150 fentanyl pills on campus.

Families are being hit hard by the opioid epidemic and especially the powerful opioid fentanyl. With not only a pill, but also a whiff or a touch, fentanyl can be deadly.

“It’s a horrible feeling,” said Marian Meighan, who’s daughter struggles with addiction. “If you don’t hear from them you think they’re dead. If you think they’re doing okay and then all of a sudden they’re not, it just leads to a hurt in the entire family.”

Meighan says her daughter’s addiction issue started when she was a child.

“Well, we dealt with a 20 year addiction after that,” said Meighan. “Once you get on that road and the ball starts rolling, it’s just a life of despair.

Meighan says she believes combatting the issue of fentanyl use by children starts with educating your children at home.

Law enforcement agrees, Lt. Ryan Kroeker of the Bakersfield Police says it’s important to know the kind of legal consequences someone could face, child or adult, for selling illegal opioids.

“We’re trying to take the educational component of trying to educate the community of how important it is to not possess it at all, because it’s so dangerous to come in contact with,” said Kroeker. “Also, there’s some criminal consequences as well if someone is found to be in possession of it.”

Kroeker says the issue of opioids and fentanyl use among young people is an issue that has to be tackled not only by law enforcement, but also the schools. Ultimately, it will take the support of the entire community to prevent future opioid deaths.

“Fentanyl is one of those things that is very disruptive, because we’ve seen the major impacts that it has on students’ lives and on people’s lives,” said Kroeker. “Not just young kids but adults as well.”