Eight nooses tied to bottom of bridge in Fresno, police investigating

FRESNO, Calif. - Police in Fresno are trying to find out who tied eight nooses to the bottom of a bridge near a golf course.
Officials said the report came in about a week ago and they have been monitoring it ever since.
The eight nooses were found 30 feet in the air tied to the under rafters of a train bridge.
An employee with the golf course called in the nooses. Authorities are asking that anyone who sees or knows anything to call them at 888-877-7267.
Bakersfield Police are asking for the public's help in finding an elderly man who went missing last week in south Bakersfield.