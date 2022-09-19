Elderly man killed after being struck by a vehicle in Downtown Bakersfield Saturday night

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — An elderly man was killed Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle while crossing F Street in Downtown Bakersfield.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of F Street on Saturday night at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found the man in the roadway suffering from "major injuries." He would later die at the hospital.

An investigation determined that the man, who has not been identified at this time, attempted to cross the road outside of the crosswalk when he was hit. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and cooperated with authorities. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the accident.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.