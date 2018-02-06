Electrical and striping work scheduled for State Route 58 and State Route 99 till Thursday

10:35 AM, Feb 6, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Electrical and striping work scheduled for SR 58 and SR 99 nightly from Tuesday through Thursday during the times of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m.

The closures will be in effect till Thursday.

 At least one freeway lane will remain open to traffic while work is underway, but motorists will need to enter or exit the freeway at an adjacent interchange during ramp closures.

 

Tuesday, February 6:

                Two outside lanes on westbound State Route 58 and the westbound Union Avenue off-ramp for electrical work.

 

Wednesday, February 7:

                Two outside lanes on westbound State Route 58 and the westbound Union Avenue off-ramp for electrical work.

                Westbound Chester Avenue off-ramp for striping

                Northbound and southbound P Street in the vicinity of the freeway for striping

                Two outside northbound lanes on State Route 99 and the northbound Ming Avenue off-ramp for electrical work.

 

Thursday, February 8:

                Two outside northbound lanes on State Route 99 and the northbound Ming Avenue off-ramp for striping.

