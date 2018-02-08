Elementary student chefs compete in annual cooking battle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Eight student head chefs will go head-to-head in the kitchen on Thursday for an annual school cooking competition.

The recipe battle is part of the Greenfield School District's 5th Annual Breakfast of Champions Kids Cooking Competition.

The district is promoting healthy choices as part of its wellness policy.

Students were asked to submit a healthy breakfast recipe and one finalist per grade level was selected to compete in the contest.

Recipes will be judged in several categories, including nutritional value, presentation, creativity and taste.

The winning recipe will be featured on the April breakfast menu for the entire district.

The cooking contest followed by judging will be on Feb. 8 at 5:30 at Ollivier Middle School.