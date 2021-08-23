Eleven cars seized following street racing patrol in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Over the weekend the California Highway Patrol and the Bakersfield Police Department teamed up to tackle the ongoing issue of street racing.

According to CHP, eleven cars were impounded for thirty days. Twenty-one people received citations. One DUI arrest and another person was arrested for a felony. Two stolen vehicles were recovered during the operation.

CHP wants to remind the public that if you suspect any street racing or burnouts are taking place you can report it by calling 911.