BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County supervisors went over results from a series of community surveys asking residents their top priorities when it comes to funding programs and services as officials prepare to nail down a budget for 2022 to 2023 fiscal year.

The county held surveys in July of last year and May this year asking residents to speak out about how they felt county funds should be used.

Of top priority for the county as a whole is maintaining an emergency medical response followed by maintaining law enforcement, fire, and 9-1-1 services. Third on the list was preventing thefts and property crimes.

These priorities are mostly shared when singling out un-incorporated residents from the rest of the countywide results which county officials point out rely soley upon the county for law enforcement and other emergency-related needs as opposed to those who live in cities.