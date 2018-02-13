Emmanuel Lutheran to host Fat Tuesday Breakfast Dinner celebration

Johana Restrepo
9:17 AM, Feb 13, 2018

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Emmanuel Lutheran Church will host a Fat Tuesday celebration to usher in the observance of Lent.

The dinner will begin at 6 p.m. and will be charging $12 per family, and $5 for a single ticket. Breakfast options like pancakes, sausage, bacon and country potatoes will be served.

Contact 661-323-3355 for more information.

