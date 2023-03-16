Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Encouraging kids to get outside

One woman is making a difference in students' lives.
Children Outside Laying in a Field (FILE)
23ABC News
Children Outside Laying in a Field (FILE)
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 14:00:02-04

It can be difficult getting kids of any age to enjoy the great outdoors. One woman is making a difference in students' lives by pairing education and nature.

Encouraging kids to get outside

Dragonfly Nature Programs: Nature Studies Designed for Young People

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Win Tickets

Win Tickets