BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A 35-year-old Eureka man was killed on Wednesday in a single-car accident south of Wheeler Ridge Road west of Laval Rd.

The accident happened Wednesday morning just before 8 a.m. The driver of the 2021 Tesla died as a result of the accident. It was determined that the driver was not wearing his seatbelt.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.