Evacuation orders, warnings lifted in portions of Kern County

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KERO) — The evacuation orders and warnings for portions of Kern County have been lifted.

According to the Kern County Fire Department, the evacuation order for East McFarland that were in place due to potential flooding caused by the recent storms has been listed.

In addition, the evacuation warning for portions of Poso Creek has also been lifted. This affects the area from Elmo Highway to Taylor Avenue and from Driver Road to Highway 99.

However, the remaining area south of Taylor Avenue remains under an evacuation warning.

If you have an emergency, you are advised to call 911. If you have any questions about the evacuation orders or warnings, please contact Kern County Information and Referral Services at 2-1-1.

For additional cleanup information, visit kernpublichealth.com or call 661-321-3000.

Sign up for emergency alerts at ReadyKern.