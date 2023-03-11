Watch Now
Evacuation warning issued for Tule Riverbank in Porterville

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Porterville Police Department are advising Porterville residents living within 700 feet of the Tule River to evacuate to higher ground.
Posted at 9:20 PM, Mar 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-11 00:20:21-05

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Tulare County Sheriff's Office and the Porterville Police Department have issued a evacuation warning for the banks of the Tule River from the Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success to Olive Avenue in Porterville.

According to a press release from Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux and Porterville City Police Chief Jake Castellow, due to the amount of added water in Lake Success due to rainfall and runoff, the water levels are expected to reach the spillway.

Residents are urged to stay out of the water and away from river areas, never drive into flood waters, and not attempt to operate electrical equipment in standing water.

Tulare County residents can stay updated during county emergencies by visiting the county's website and registering for AlertTC. Residents can also follow the Tulare County Sheriff's Office and Tulare County Fire Department on social media for updates.

