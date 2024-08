KERN COUNTY, Calif — Another wildfire igniting in Kern County Saturday, northeast of the Twin Oaks and the Sand Canyon area.

Kern County Fire crews and several aircraft are currently working to contain the Blue Fire.

An evacuation warning has been issued for zone KRN-744 in the Twin Oaks and Sand Canyon area.

At last check, the fire has burned 112 acres.

But, according to reports, the fire could possibly grow to at least 500 acres.

This is a developing story.