Ex-convict breaks into KCSO undercover SUV days after prison release

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is looking for an ex-convict suspected of breaking into an undercover KCSO SUV.

According to court documents, on May 25 a man broke into an undercover narcotics SUV. The man, identified as Travis Stevens, allegedly was in the area with at least two other people in a white Honda Accord. Two people got out of the car and began looking into vehicles that were parked on the street and driveways.

KCSO says multiple items were taken from the SUV, including "a vest carrier with ballistic panels, high capacity 5.56MM rifle magazines, a tactical helmet, a 'drop down' style leg holster, and 5.56MM ammunition."

An anonymous tip led detectives to Stevens, who had been released from prison just five days before the burglary.

A search of Stevens' home found a live round from a 9MM luger.

Stevens is still on the run.