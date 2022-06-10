Expanded Dallas flights from Meadows Field Airport

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tickets are now on sale for mainline American Airlines flights from Meadows Field to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Starting October 6th, American Airlines will be expanding their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to their Airbus 319. This larger aircraft will increase comfort for passengers, including first-class seating with added amenities. Each flight will provide an additional 50 seats for passengers, along with wi-fi and AC power.

You can book your flight now at the Meadows Field website.