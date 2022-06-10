Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Expanded Dallas flights from Meadows Field Airport

Now to the announcement on the expanded flights coming to Meadows Field airport.
Meadows Field Airport (FILE)
Posted at 7:48 PM, Jun 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-09 22:48:08-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Tickets are now on sale for mainline American Airlines flights from Meadows Field to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Starting October 6th, American Airlines will be expanding their morning and mid-day flights from a CRJ 900 to their Airbus 319. This larger aircraft will increase comfort for passengers, including first-class seating with added amenities. Each flight will provide an additional 50 seats for passengers, along with wi-fi and AC power.

You can book your flight now at the Meadows Field website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!