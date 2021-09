BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A new destination will soon be available for those flying out of Meadows Field.

The Kern County Board of Supervisors approved a new agreement with Express Jet Airlines to fly out of the airport until the end of June 2022.

The airline will begin taking three weekly flights from meadows field to Reno, Nevada, starting this fall.

There's no information on how much that flight would cost.