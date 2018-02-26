Extras for movie to be filmed at Buck Owens Crystal Palace needed

Johana Restrepo
10:55 AM, Feb 26, 2018
49 mins ago
Copyright 2015 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Buck Owens Crystal Palace is looking for "well-dressed" extras for a movie that will be filmed there on March 5.

According to their Facebook post, extras between the ages of 30 and 70 are needed from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

