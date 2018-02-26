Extras for movie to be filmed at Buck Owens Crystal Palace needed

Partly Cloudy
HI: 63°
LO: 39°
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Buck Owens Crystal Palace is looking for "well-dressed" extras for a movie that will be filmed there on March 5.
According to their Facebook post, extras between the ages of 30 and 70 are needed from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Buck Owens Crystal Palace is looking for "well-dressed" extras for a movie that will be filmed there on March 5.
The average price of gas in Bakersfield has gone up about 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging to $3.25 per gallon.
California City Police are continuing their fight against those who pose as renters and convert homes into illegal marijuana grows in Cal City.
IHOP restaurants nationwide are hosting their annual National Pancake Day on Tuesday, but what you may not know is that the organization…