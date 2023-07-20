Falcon-9 rocket launch from Vandenberg SFB puts Bakersfield's eyes on the skies

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — There was some activity in the skies over Bakersfield Wednesday night. Several 23ABC viewers called and sent in pictures and video of a bright light streaking across the sky. One viewer even described it as "creepy."

And indeed, those lights in the sky did come from a planet chock full of amazing, wonderous, and yes, sometimes even creepy things - Earth.

What our viewers captured was a successful Space-X Falcon-9 rocket launched from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The Falcon cast a bright cone of light as it ascended through Earth's atmosphere on its way into orbit.

The launch was for the purpose of distributing Starlink global network broadband satellites.