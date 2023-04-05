Families still dealing with flooding aftermath in Tulare County

CUTLER, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of families throughout Tulare County are still working to get back on their feet after their homes were flooded.

The water flowing through a canal near the small community of Cutler has receded but a breach in this area caused the flooding.

Monday, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in California. He ordered federal aid to help recovery efforts in communities including Tulare County.

“Our county staff and CEO will be working diligently to really assess those requests that are coming in from the city as well as the county and to really document and identify those financial needs,” said Eddie Valero, Tulare County Board Supervisor for District 4.

During the board of supervisors meeting Tuesday officials highlighted several local efforts to keep the community safe as the snow melts and travels through rivers and canals.