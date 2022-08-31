Family, friends gather to remember 20-year-old Bakersfield man killed in DUI crash near Lebec

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family, friends and others in the community gathered at Mill Creek Park in Downtown Bakersfield to honor Tony Ray Charles III who was killed in a suspected DUI crash over the weekend near Lebec.

The California Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old was a passenger in a car that rolled over on the northbound I-5 near Lebec on Saturday night. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Another passenger in the vehicle was Erica Hayden who is currently fighting for her life at Kern Medical.

Her mom Tracy Johnson told 23ABC that Erica is 18 years old and was just starting college in Fresno. they said she was a star basketball player at Bakersfield High School and everyone who knew her loved her.