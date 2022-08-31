Watch Now
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Family, friends gather to remember 20-year-old Bakersfield man killed in DUI crash near Lebec

Tuesday night family and friends are expected to gather to remember Tony Ray Charles, the passenger who was killed when the car he was riding in crashed on I-5 in Lebec Saturday night. His family says it was the result of a drunk driver and now they lost their brother, son, nephew and friend and a child lost their dad. 23ABC’s Brianna Willis was downtown with more on who he was.
Tony Ray Charles III Vigil
Tony Ray Charles III Vigil
Tony Ray Charles III Vigil
Tony Ray Charles III Vigil
Tony Ray Charles III Vigil
Tony Ray Charles III Vigil
Tony Ray Charles III Vigil
Tony Ray Charles III Vigil
Tony Ray Charles III Vigil
Posted at 8:11 PM, Aug 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-30 23:15:56-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Family, friends and others in the community gathered at Mill Creek Park in Downtown Bakersfield to honor Tony Ray Charles III who was killed in a suspected DUI crash over the weekend near Lebec.

The California Highway Patrol says the 20-year-old was a passenger in a car that rolled over on the northbound I-5 near Lebec on Saturday night. He died at the scene from his injuries.

Another passenger in the vehicle was Erica Hayden who is currently fighting for her life at Kern Medical.

Her mom Tracy Johnson told 23ABC that Erica is 18 years old and was just starting college in Fresno. they said she was a star basketball player at Bakersfield High School and everyone who knew her loved her.

Family, friends remember man killed in crash in Lebec

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party Ticket Sweepstakes

Enter to Win Tickets