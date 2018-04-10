Family Justice Center seeing more than 400 victims since its opening

Johana Restrepo
11:45 AM, Apr 10, 2018
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Family Justice Center, which opened in January, gave a quick update during Tuesday morning's Board of Supervisors' meeting about the company's progress.

As of Monday, 441 victims come to the center. 354 are domestic abuse victims and 73 are sexual assault victims.

Other victims include child abuse, human trafficking and elder abuse victims.

