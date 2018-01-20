Family Life Worship Center offers free community dinner in McFarland

10:20 PM, Jan 19, 2018
MCFARLAND, Calif. - The Family Life Worship Center will be providing a free family dinner on Saturday, Jan. 20th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. 

The dinner will be served at 501 West Perkins Ave. and is open to anyone who would like to attend. 

