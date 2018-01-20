Family Life Worship Center offers free community dinner in McFarland

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 43°
MCFARLAND, Calif. - The Family Life Worship Center will be providing a free family dinner on Saturday, Jan. 20th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The dinner will be served at 501 West Perkins Ave. and is open to anyone who would like to attend.
The Kern Literacy Council has seen a surge in the number of students seeking help in reading, writing, and speaking English, leaving the…
The Family Life Worship Center will be providing a free family dinner on Saturday, Jan. 20th from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
There will be several closures in place on ramps and lanes along Highway 99 in Bakersfield this weekend, according to Caltrans.
Bakersfield Walmart stores will be hosting their first ever Walmart Wellness Day on Saturday, Jan. 20th.