Family members of victims in Vegas shooting to receive payments from $31 million fund

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Family members of victims in the Las Vegas shooting will start receiving payments from a more than $31 million fund raised by private and corporate donors.

The money was raised on a gofundme page and organizers say more than 90,000 donors contributed.

All of the money will be given to the families directly. Loved ones of the 58 people killed in the October 1st attack will get $275,000.