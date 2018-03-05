Family members of victims in Vegas shooting to receive payments from $31 million fund

Fair
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Family members of victims in the Las Vegas shooting will start receiving payments from a more than $31 million fund raised by private and corporate donors.
The money was raised on a gofundme page and organizers say more than 90,000 donors contributed.
All of the money will be given to the families directly. Loved ones of the 58 people killed in the October 1st attack will get $275,000.
The Alta Sierra Ski Resort posted on their Twitter that thanks to the recent storm they will be able to open the Tube Park on Saturday…
Mufeed's Discount and Tobacco has reopened on Monday after closing on Friday due to health officials finding the facility…
The Queen of Country Reba McEntire will be the keynote speaker of the annual "Voices of Inspiration" dinner.