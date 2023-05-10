Family of Kyle Doan still searching, calls for governor and sheriff's office to resume search

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KERO) — For the past four months, the family of Kyle Doan has been searching for their son who was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel on January 9.

At a press conference Tuesday, the family called on both the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, and California Governor Gavin Newsom to resume their searches.

"It's unfathomable, it hurts. We expect Kyle to be home right now and every day, and every delay is more painful," said Kyle's father Brian Doan.

The sheriff's office in San Luis Obispo says its next search will include a collaboration of search and rescue teams, drones, and canines.

