Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue joins search for 5-year-old swept away in flood

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. (KERO) — Volunteers from the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Search and Rescue team are joining the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters near Paso Robles.

Kyle Doan, 5, went missing during a flood in San Miguel on Mon, Jan 9. According to his mother, Lyndsy Doan, the two were traveling in her SUV through a creek on San Marcos Road that had become flooded. The two became stuck in dangerous waters and while trying to escape, Kyle and Lyndsy were separated, with Kyle floating away in the current.

According to the KCSO, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office (SLOCSO) requested mutual aid on Wed, Jan 11. The SLOCSO is currently heading the search for Kyle Doan. There are approximately 200 people searching for him.