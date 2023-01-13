Watch Now
Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue joins search for 5-year-old swept away in flood

California Storms Missing Boy
AP
This undated photo provided by the Doan family shows Kyle Doan. The 5-year-old was swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Search efforts for the missing boy continued for a third day, Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Courtesy of the Doan Family via AP)
Posted at 9:23 AM, Jan 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-13 12:23:39-05

SAN MIGUEL, Calif. (KERO) — Volunteers from the Kern County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) Search and Rescue team are joining the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters near Paso Robles.

Kyle Doan, 5, went missing during a flood in San Miguel on Mon, Jan 9. According to his mother, Lyndsy Doan, the two were traveling in her SUV through a creek on San Marcos Road that had become flooded. The two became stuck in dangerous waters and while trying to escape, Kyle and Lyndsy were separated, with Kyle floating away in the current.

According to the KCSO, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office (SLOCSO) requested mutual aid on Wed, Jan 11. The SLOCSO is currently heading the search for Kyle Doan. There are approximately 200 people searching for him.

