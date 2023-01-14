National Guard and other outside agencies leave SLO county after not finding 5-year-old swept in floodwaters

BAKERSFIELD, CALIF (KERO) — The search for 5-year-old Kyle Doan continues for the 6th day on Saturday.

The California National Guard and other outside agencies say they are no longer helping to look for the child who was swept away in floodwaters Monday.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff made the announcement Friday thanking the agencies for their assistance.

The Sheriff's Office dive and search team and the California Highway Patrol air operations recently searched in the area where San Marcos Creek empties into the Salinas River.

The sheriff says future searches will be conducted on a continuous but limited basis as weather permits.

Kyle was swept away after his mom's SUV got caught up in floodwaters.