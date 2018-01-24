Family of Rosedale Middle schooler who took her own life will hold public services this week

Fair
The family of a Rosedale Middle schooler who took her own life last week will hold a public visitation service this afternoon.
The service was held at Greenlawn Funeral Home on Panama Lane.
The funeral service for Sarah will be held on Wednesday at Olive Knolls Church of the Nazarene on Fruitvale Avenue at 4 p.m. and is open to the public as well.
The family says 13-year-old Sarah Ullman overdosed on pills last week and was battling with depression brought on by bullying from classmates at Rosedale Middle, according to her family.
