Family of Rosedale Middle schooler who took her own life will hold public services this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The family of a Rosedale Middle Schooler who took her own life last week held a public visitation service on Tuesday.

The service was held at Greenlawn Funeral Home on Panama Lane.

The funeral service for Sarah will be held on Wednesday at Olive Knolls Church of the Nazarene on Fruitvale Avenue at 4 p.m. and is open to the public as well.

The family says 13-year-old Sarah Ullman overdosed on pills last week and was battling with depression brought on by bullying from classmates at Rosedale Middle, according to her family.