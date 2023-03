BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — According to their website, the Bakersfield location of Famous Dave's, a short-order barbecue chain with restaurants in 30 states, is permanently closed.

23ABC The sight that now meets Bakersfield residents hoping to order some Famous Dave's Barbecue. (March 1, 2023)

At this time, we have no confirmed explanation for the business' closure.

This was the only Famous Dave's location in Bakersfield. The next closest Famous Dave's locations are Fresno to the north and Victorville to the south.