Fatal crash on Highway 43 splits car in half

WASCO, Calif. - CHP is investigating a deadly crash on Highway 43 at Wasco Ave.

According to CHP, just after 8:30 Sunday evening, two cars collided. At least one car caught fire and one car split in half.

All northbound traffic on Highway 43 is being diverted to Dresser Ave. and southbound traffic is being diverted to Kimberlina Rd.

It's unknown how long this closure will last.