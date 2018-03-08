Fatal crash on I-5 involving car, semi

One lane is blocked

Natalie Tarangioli
11:51 AM, Mar 8, 2018
40 mins ago
Copyright Associated Press

FORT TEJON, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon on Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol. 

The crash happened on southbound I-5 just south of Fort Tejon Road before 11 a.m., according to CHP. 

A sedan crashed into the rear of the semi, and the driver of the sedan appeared to be pinned in, according to CHP. 

One lane was closed at 11:10 a.m. The Coroner was called out just before 11:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News