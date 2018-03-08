Fatal crash on I-5 involving car, semi

FORT TEJON, Calif. - At least one person was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon on Thursday, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on southbound I-5 just south of Fort Tejon Road before 11 a.m., according to CHP.

A sedan crashed into the rear of the semi, and the driver of the sedan appeared to be pinned in, according to CHP.

One lane was closed at 11:10 a.m. The Coroner was called out just before 11:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.