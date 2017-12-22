Fatal crash on Rosedale Highway involving a motorcyclist

Morgan Wheeler
3:46 PM, Dec 22, 2017
3:49 PM, Dec 22, 2017
bakersfield | local news | motorcyclist | rosedale highway | fatal crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A motorcycle was heading eastbound going 50-60 miles per hour when a pickup truck was pulling out from a driveway onto Rosedale Highway.

The Motorcyclist and the pickup truck collided and the motorcyclist was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News