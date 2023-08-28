Fatal crashes on Panama Lane over the weekend leave two people dead

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — It was a deadly weekend on the roads as officers with the California Highway Patrol handled two separate crashes on Panama Lane.

On Saturday night just before 8:30 p.m., officers were called to East Panama Lane east of Highway 184 after a 20-year-old woman went off the road and crashed into a utility pole. CHP says the driver, who was not wearing her seatbelt, suffered major injuries and died at the scene.

Her identity has not yet been released.

The road in that area was closed for several hours for the crash investigation and to repair the pole and power lines. CHP is also investigating whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in this deadly crash.

If you have any information call them at (661) 396-6600.

And just after 1 p.m. on Sunday officers were called to Panama Lane east of Fairfax Road for a deadly two-vehicle crash.

The CHP says an 18-year-old man driving a motorcycle failed to slow down as traffic was slowing for a previous crash and struck the back of another vehicle.

As a result, the man was thrown from his motorcycle and died from his injuries.

The man has not yet been identified and CHP says alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected in this crash.

