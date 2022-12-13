Fatal one-car collision on Spring Creek Loop in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On December 12, 2022 at about 6:13 pm, officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were dispatched to a call about a single-vehicle traffic collision in the 6900 block of Spring Creek Loop in Bakersfield.

According to a press release from BPD, when officers arrived, they found the car with a man behind the wheel. The man appeared to have major injuries, and police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

BPD says their investigation showed that the car had been going very fast, drifted to the right, and hit a parked semi-tractor. Police reported that there was a person in the semi-tractor, but did not give any information on that person's status.

According to police, speed appears to have been a factor in this accident, but they're waiting for toxicology results to determine if drugs or alcohol also played a role.

BPD says the investigation is ongoing, and urges anyone with information about this case to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.