Fatal traffic accident in Tehachapi, child on bicycle killed

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KERO) — The Tehachapi Police Department released information about a boy on a bicycle who was hit and killed by someone in a truck who did not see him.

Around 4:00 pm on Monday, October 24th, police were called to the 500 block of Tucker Road in Tehachapi. There, they found that a boy had been hit on his bicycle by a truck that was exiting a parking lot.

Police believe the driver of the truck did not see the boy in the driveway, and there is no evidence that drugs or alcohol played a factor.

The child’s identity is being withheld because his family has not yet been notified.

An investigation into the accident is ongoing. Tehachapi Police are asking anyone with information or who saw the accident to contact Senior Police Officer Pakebush at (661) 822-2222.