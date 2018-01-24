FBI report details crime for first part of 2017 in Bakersfield

The FBI has released what it calls its "semiannual uniform crime report" which covers crime statistics through the first part of a given year.

On Tuesday, the FBI released crime stats for January-June 2017. According to an FBI press release, the statistics show an "overall declines in the number of property crimes and violent crimes reported for the first six months of 2017 when compared with figures for the first six months of 2016."

The report is based on information from more than 13,000 law enforcement agencies that submitted three to six months of comparable data to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program for the first six months of 2016 and 2017.

The stats show data from cities with a population of more than 100,000 people.

The numbers show violent crimes increased slightly, going from 923 the first six months of 2016 to 929 during the same time frame in 2017.

There was one less murder in 2017 compared to 2016 (22-23), but rapes increased in that stretch going from 31 to 48 and robberies went up 289 to 365.

There were decreases in aggravated assault (580 to 494), property crime (8,264 to 7,570), burglaries (1,932 to 1,643), larceny-theft (4,898 to 4,621), motor vehicle theft (1,434 to 1,306) and arson (151 to 127).