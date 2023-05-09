Watch Now
FCSO arrests Clovis man on charges including child, animal sexual abuse

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Gage Mason is currently being held in the Fresno County Jail on a $206,000 bond.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Posted at 8:05 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 23:05:40-04

FRESNO, Calif. (KERO) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office has reported that they have made an arrest following an investigation into reports of both child and animal sexual abuse.

According to an FCSO press release, detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff's Sex Crimes Unit have arrested 18-year-old Gage Mason of Clovis, California, on charges that include attempted rape, lewd acts upon a child, oral copulation with a person under 10 years of age, assault likely to cause great bodily harm, and sexual assault of an animal.

FCSO says Mason has been booked into the Fresno County Jail on a bond of $206,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 6.

The Fresno Sheriff's Office says they are concerned that there are more victims who have not reported similar incidents involving Mason and encourage anyone with any additional information to contact Detective Victor Rosales of the Fresno County Sheriff's Office at (559) 600-8206, or Valley CrimeStoppers at (559) 498-7867 and use reference number 23-3962.

